Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Trading Down 7.5%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.22 and last traded at $65.94. Approximately 16,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 514,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 9.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

