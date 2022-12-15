S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.34. 14,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,074. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.78. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

