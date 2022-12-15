SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Clarus Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

