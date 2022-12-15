SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $82.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

