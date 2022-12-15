Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 21,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Spectra Products Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Spectra Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.