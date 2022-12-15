STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $131.02 million and $675,946.71 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

