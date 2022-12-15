Status Market Capitalization Hits $88.34 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $88.34 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280824 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,834.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

