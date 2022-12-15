Status (SNT) Trading Up 1% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $78.45 million and $1.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02280824 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,834.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

