Steph & Co. Acquires 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $9.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $389.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.20.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

