Steph & Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

