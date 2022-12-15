Steph & Co. Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,302,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.49. 14,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,235. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.68.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

