Steph & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.7 %

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

PFGC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

