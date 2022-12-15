Steph & Co. Has $246,000 Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $120.89. 43,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,559. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

