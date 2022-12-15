Steph & Co. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 30,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.