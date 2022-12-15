Steph & Co. Takes $154,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,583. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

