StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Up 13.0% in November

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 466,612 shares of company stock worth $14,066,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,983,000 after acquiring an additional 211,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

