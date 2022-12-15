Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 64,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,185 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 224,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 234,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

