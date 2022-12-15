Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,618 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 3,002 put options.

Big Lots Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 51,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $485.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

