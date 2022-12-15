Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in O-I Glass by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.7 %

O-I Glass Company Profile

OI opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.