Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

