StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
