StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.