StockNews.com Lowers ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Sell

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of SFBS stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.08. 217,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
