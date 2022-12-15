Stolper Co Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

