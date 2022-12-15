Stolper Co Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $911,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21,623.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 617,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

