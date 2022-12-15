Stolper Co Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.