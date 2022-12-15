Stolper Co Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

