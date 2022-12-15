Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.