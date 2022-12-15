STP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. STP has a market cap of $53.07 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00043598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00236799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03096125 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,636,752.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.