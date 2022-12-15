Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $67.35 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $67.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.94 or 0.07299227 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00033512 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00075648 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00054255 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009160 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022695 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,082,683 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.