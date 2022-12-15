Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. State Street Corp bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 28.4% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 35,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $104.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

