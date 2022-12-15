Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 5.3%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.44. 8,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,114,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $979.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Insider Activity at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after buying an additional 1,788,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.