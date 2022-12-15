Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 3.4 %

SDPI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,153.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,939,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $107,635 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

