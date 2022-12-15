sUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.28 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00005786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $37.32 million and $10.28 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 37,042,326 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

