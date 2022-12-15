SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.69 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $250.69 million and $42.89 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00006480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

