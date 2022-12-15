Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the November 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 543,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,949. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 175.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

