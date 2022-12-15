SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 80,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,684. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.