SVB Leerink Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $236.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($18.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.
BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.83.
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $209.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $286.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
