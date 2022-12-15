SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $225.98 million and $340,337.31 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About SwissBorg
SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
