Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
Shares of SLVM stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.