Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

