Syquant Capital Sas Invests $314,000 in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Montauk Renewables accounts for about 0.2% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,164,087.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,854. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

