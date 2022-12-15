Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000. iRobot comprises about 4.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.20. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($3.24). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $278.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

