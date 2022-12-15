Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Cut to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA cut shares of Takashimaya (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Takashimaya Price Performance
TKSHF stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Takashimaya has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Takashimaya Company Profile
