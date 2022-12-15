TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 53.5% in November

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TCVA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 447,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,553. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,949,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,722 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 624,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

