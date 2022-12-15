TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the November 15th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of TDH

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of TDH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TDH Trading Down 0.6 %

PETZ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 65,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

