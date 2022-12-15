Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of THQ opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.