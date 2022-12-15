Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 837,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,031,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Down 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $13.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,424. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

