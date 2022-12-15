Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

