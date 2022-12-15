Telemus Capital LLC Sells 224 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 106,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.37. 14,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.33. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diageo

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.