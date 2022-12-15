Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.38

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.15. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares.
Telstra Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.
Telstra Company Profile
Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telstra (TLSYY)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.