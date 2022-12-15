Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 40.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 259,177 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 133,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

